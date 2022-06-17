Flores flips congressional seat

By DAVID LOPEZ

The June 14 Runoff Elections saw spectators shocked at the special election for U.S. Representative District 34, where Republican Mayra Flores defeated leading Democrat Dan Sanchez by over 2,000 votes.

Flores garnered 50.98 percent of the vote, flipping a seat long held by Democrat Filemon Vela, who resigned in March. Vela had held the seat since 2013.

The special election means Flores will only serve until January, when the November election will see a face-off between Flores and U.S. Representative Vicente Gonzales from McAllen.

Two lesser known candidates were also on the ballot: Democrat Rene Coronado and Republican Juana “Janie” Cantu-Cabrera. According to her campaign website, Flores is a healthcare worker born in Burgos Tamaulipas Mexico, making her the first Mexican-born Congresswoman.

