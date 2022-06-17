Sheriff’s office has busy week in San Benito

Cameron County Sheriff ’s Deputies had a busy week in San Benito as they executed a number of unrelated arrests in the area.

On June 10, 2022, CCSO Deputies alongside CCSO SWAT, executed a narcotics search warrant at 100 Elena St, in San Benito. The residence was suspected of being used to house and distribute narcotics by a male subject named Sonny Zuniga.

Upon entering the residence, deputies secured all the individuals inside except for one male who tried to exit the residence through the backdoor, he was identified as Zuniga. Upon further investigation, deputies located 142.34 grams of Crack/Cocaine, 10.75 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, and a Glock firearm that had been reported stolen.

