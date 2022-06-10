Rotary completes two projects

Special to the NEWS

The San Benito Rotary Club is completing two major projects at the conclusion of the two-year term of current club president, Dr. Olivia Rivas.

The first project matched a grant from the Rotary District to beautify Rotary Park, which is located on the grounds of the Callendret Black History Museum.

For the past two months, Rotarians have been planting native plants, trees, and shrubs, as well as creating a succulent garden. In cooperation with the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District (who owns the property) and the Historical Society (who lease the property), Rotarians designated that area as the Rotary Park. Thus, the club has used the park for events such as Christmas at the Park and has now sought funds for beautifying the park. Pictures of Rotarians at work have been posted on Facebook and published in the San Benito News the past several months.

Assisting the membership have been high school students that belong to the InterAct Club (High School Rotary Cub). Unfortunately, the matching grant did not cover a sprinkler system and finding those funds will be the next project for the club.

Dr. Rivas wrote the grant to obtain funds and Rotarian Rosie Martinez took the leadership beautifying the park. All Rotarians were involved at various levels in the work.

For the second consecutive year, Rotary has engaged in a HomeTown Heroes project, where Rotarians identify individuals/groups of individuals who have done extraordinary service to the community during this pandemic.

In collaboration with San Benito restaurants, Rotarians created a meal discount card for these HomeTown Heroes to enjoy during the summer months.

