SBCISD employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

About 600 San Benito CISD employees received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine following an announcement by Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr.

On Friday, March 5, SBCISD employees began receiving their first doses of the Moderna vaccine. About 400 educators were vaccinated on March 5 at a clinic held at the San Benito Livestock Show Grounds.

Cameron County hosted a vaccination clinic for area schoolteachers including San Benito CISD on Thursday, March 11 at the Los Fresnos Fire & EMS Department. According to SBCISD spokesperson, Isabel Gonzalez, approximately 200 district employees received their first dose vaccine at the clinic.

According to Gonzalez, the COVID-19 vaccines were made optional to all district employees. Gonzalez noted that all employees who chose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will have been vaccinated by the end of the day on Thursday, March 11, totaling about 600 employees vaccinated. Currently, the district employs about 1,600 workers, about 700 are teachers.

