San Benito hosts second dose vaccination clinic

By LOUIE DIAZ

The City of San Benito hosted its second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, March 9 at the San Benito Livestock Show Grounds.

According to a release, the clinic was aimed for people who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Feb. 9. Individuals were required to bring their ID and COVID-19 vaccination record card that was issued to them during the first clinic. The clinic was reserved for people 65 and older and overnight parking was not allowed. About 500 people received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine at the clinic. The vaccines were administered by nurses from San Benito CISD and the Cameron County Public Health. The clinic opened at 7 a.m. and finished around 1 p.m.

San Benito’s past three vaccination clinics have only been open to people 65 or older. According to David Favila, San Benito’s public relations director, the city does not have any clinic planned for people under the age of 65. Cameron County determines the age group eligible for the vaccine.

