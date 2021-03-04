San Benito hosts second COVID-19 vaccination clinic

News Staff Report

San Benito hosted another first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the San Benito Fairgrounds located at 551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway on Friday, March 5.

Pre-registration to the clinic was mandatory. Phone lines to register opened at 9 a.m. on March 3 and remained open until 500 applicants were pre-registered. A full name, complete address, date of birth, and a phone number were required to be registered. Pre-registered applicants were contacted later by the city and informed on when to pick up vaccination packets on Thursday, March 4. Applicants were informed as to when to arrive to the fairgrounds on Friday when they picked up their vaccination packets on Thursday. The vaccination clinic was only open to those who were pre-registered and picked up their vaccination packet.

The clinic only administered first doses of the Moderna vaccine; second doses of the vaccine were not administered. The clinic was also only open to applicants 65 or older. Overnight parking was not allowed at the clinic.

During the second week of February, San Benito hosted its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic. However, the first clinic operated slightly differently. The clinic was open to people 65 or older and was operated on a first-come first-serve basis. People lined up at the fairgrounds the day before waiting to be vaccinated.

