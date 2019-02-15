City approves new emergency notification system

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

City officials in last Tuesday’s city meeting approved a motion to install the new VESTA alert system in San Benito.

San Benito Police Captain Mario Perea spoke to city officials at the meeting. “The VESTA alert system is an updated version of the Reverse 911 system. The Reverse 911 system sent out a landline phone call to registered users if an emergency took place in their area of residence. The VESTA alert system will do the same but since a majority of people no longer have landlines in their homes, it will also send a voicemail, text message, and email to their cell phone depending on what they registered for,” he said.

According to Police Chief Michael Galvan, the new VESTA software comes at no extra cost to the taxpayer due to municipal funds.

“The Cameron County Emergency Communications District is funded by taxes from your home phone and cell phone or internet billing. It is the 911 charges you see on your billing statement.”

