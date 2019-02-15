«

County appraisal office commences $1.7 million upgrade

By DAVID LOPEZ
Special to the NEWS

Breaking ground – Cameron County officials, school district members, local government officials and construction representatives are shown gathered at the groundbreaking for the new Cameron County Appraisal office in San Benito on Feb. 7.

 

On Thursday, February 7, the Cameron County Appraisal District office broke ground to their main office to be located on 2012 Amistad Drive.
The $1.7 million upgrade includes building a

new facility next to the appraisal district’s current building as well as improvements to said building.

“What we’re doing is a 2,000 square foot addition to the existing building. It’s basically a 40×50 addition. It’s gonna replicate what we have and join in with the existing building with a walkway connecting the two,” said Chief Appraiser Richard Molina.

The renovations on the existing building include replacing all five A/C units, upgrading all restrooms, fixing the roof and replacing the main sewer line. Employees will still be working in the building during construction.

 

