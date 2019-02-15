Cruz begins tenure as assistant superintendent of administrative services

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

Although Dr. Andrea Cruz was approved by the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District to lead administrative services last month, a board member wasn’t sure who was heading the department at a recent school board meeting.

At a policy committee meeting Feb. 6, SBCISD Secretary M. L. Garcia told Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman that she knew who the assistant superintendent of academic services (Hector Madrigal) and assistant superintendent of finance and operations (Hilda Rendon) were, but she didn’t know who the superintendent of administrative services was.

“That’s Dr. Cruz who we just hired,” Carman said. “She starts next Monday (Feb. 11).” Cruz was not present at that meeting

According to district officials, Cruz’s annual salary will be $113,587.60, and her contract is for two years (2018-2019 and 2019-2020). Cruz’s pro-rated salary for the remainder of the 2018-2019 school year (93 days) is $46,741.80.

