Two teens charged in Burglary case

Special to the NEWS

On Tuesday, March 06, 2018, at approximately 2 p.m., officers from the San Benito Police Department were at the 100 block of Wild Olive assisting at a call when they spotted 3 young males walking north in an empty field adjacent to Wild Olive. One of the males was reportedly carrying a black bag. According to a release from the SBPD, some residents in the area, pointed to the young men at which time officers attempted to make contact with them.

“The males saw the officers and began to evade apprehension on foot towards Las Palmas Apartment complex. Upon checking the area one male was located in the apartment complex area hiding under some hedges. He was taken into custody at that time. A search for the other males continued, and a second male was seen in the area and began fleeing from officers on foot. After a brief foot pursuit the second male was apprehended and began to resist arrest but was successfully taken into custody. The third male was not located. Upon further investigation it was revealed that the males had just burglarized a residence on the 200 Block of Corona Crescent. The black bag was located which contained $4000.00 worth of assorted jewelry,” according to the press release.

The two arrested were later identified as Marcelino Macias, 17, from San Benito and 17-year-old Kenneth Alicea. Both were charged with Burglary of Habitation, and Macias was also charged with Failure to identify and was found to have two outstanding warrants for Assault Class A. The bond was set at $50,000 on each count of Assault. Total amount of all bonds for Macias was a whopping $160,000

In addition to the burglary charge, Alicea is being charged with Resisting Arrest and Evading Arrest or detention. The total bond amount for Alicea was set at $80,000.

Both suspects were arraigned on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, by Judge Benjamin Yudesis, and committed to Cameron County Jail.