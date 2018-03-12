Hound Defensive Coordinator Michael Mull accepts job at San Antonio Taft

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

After more than 10 years in the Greyhound coaching system, current Greyhound Varsity Defensive Coordinator Micheal Mull will be adding to his coaching profile by accepting a job as the Defensive Coordinator at Taft High school for the upcoming season. Mull, who first made a name for himself as a bruising running back for the Greyhounds more than 15 years ago, confirmed the move earlier this week.

In a statement to the NEWS on Monday, Mull thanked the community for their continued support.

“I started my coaching career at San Benito 10 years ago. The same city I grew up in. I loved every minute of playing and coaching in San Benito. The administration and the community are family to me and I thank you for all the support you have given me. To all the athletes I had the opportunity to coach, thank you. Your hard work has elevated San Benito to new levels. I wish everyone in San Benito great success in the future.”

Due to his status as a homegrown success story, Mull has been regarded as one of the most popular coaches in San Benito, by both players and staff, since joining the varsity coaching staff. It is unclear if Head Football coach Dan Gomez intends to promote a defensive coordinator in-house or if another assistant will be brought in from a different school.

Mull oversaw some of the most successful Greyhound teams of all time over the past five years and should see continued success at his next stop.