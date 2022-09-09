Bobcats fall 41-21 to rival Tarpons

By PETE BANDA

Special to the NEWS

Despite a strong early showing, the Rio Hondo Bobcats ended their rivalry game against the Port Isabel Tarpons with a tough 41-21 loss. The Bobcats hit paydirt on their first drive of the contest, but were unable to consistently move the ball for the rest of the game.

During their opening drive, Sophomore quarterback Ruben Atkinson looked sharp while hitting his receivers on quick passes and showing off his wheels with a few QB draws.

After a few plays, the Bobcats found themselves with first and goal from inside the 10-yard-line. Atkinson eventually hit fellow Sophomore Gavin Perez on a quick slant for the first score of the game halfway through the first quarter.

The Tarpons, fresh off a narrow 41-40 victory over Lyford, were quick to answer as their triple option rushing attack gave the Bobcat defense fits. Cross Martinez punched in the first touchdown for Port Isabel, concluding a drive that took less than three minutes.

After forcing Rio Hondo into a punt with just 20 seconds left in the first quarter, Port Isabel quarterback Rodolfo Barrera broke the game open with a dazzling 62-yard scamper to give the Tarpons a 14-7 lead and a mountain of momentum to start the second quarter.

After a 3-and-out, the Bobcats finally caught a break when linebacker Julian Trevino made a diving interception off a tipped pass. Two plays later, Atkinson delivered a perfectly placed ball down the sideline to Jaden Basaldua, setting up a first and goal from the four-yard line. Tony Barrientos took the next play into the endzone to tie the game at 14.

