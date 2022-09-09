Greyhound defense shines in 49-0 thumping of Vikings

By PETE BANDA

San Benito Greyhounds continued their non-district dominance with a 49-0 blowout victory over the Brownsville Pace Vikings. The ’Hounds dominated in every fashion, racking up nearly 400 total yards while limiting the Vikings to a measly 120.

Star running back Fabian Garcia was a one man wrecking crew, rumbling his way to 156 total yards and two early touchdowns while the defense came up with four interceptions and five sacks.

Garcia got the fireworks started early, busting off a 78-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game. The Greyhound defense took control of the game early, as a swarm sack forced the Vikings to punt the ball after running just three plays on their opening drive. The scoring went stagnant until a pass interference penalty against Pace gave San Benito the ball near the red zone. A few plays later, Garcia had his second score of the first half on a goal line carry.

The game officially reached blowout levels when Junior Quarterback Aaron Corona threw a perfect goal line fade to Ricky Perez in the corner of the endzone, pushing the score to 21-0 halfway through the second quarter.

Desperate to get their offense going before the end of the half, the Vikings quarterback launched a deep pass down the sideline, but Greyhound corner Peter Jackson managed to pluck the ball out of the air to completely deflate the Pace crowd.

With the first half winding down, Corona went back to the wellhouse, hitting Ricky Perez in the back of the endzone for a second time in less than five minutes. A missed field goal for Pace as time expired sent the teams into the halftime break with San Benito holding a commanding 28-0 lead.

