Residents to see increases in water and sewer rates

Come August 1, residents from San Benito and its surrounding area will pay higher water rates but the increases will be based on consumption.

The city council approved a first reading of Ordinance No. 2409-J, which amended a previous one and water and sanitary rates.

Some of the increases, like for water and sewer usage for commercial customers, will take effect this Oct. 1, while for single family clients the new rates will be imposed starting Oct. 1, 2024.

Manuel De La Rosa, the city manager, said they have realized San Benito has more residential than commercial customers.

“The residential sector has been subsidizing the commercial sector for a long time,” he said. “We are trying to balance that so the residential does not carry the burden of the commercial.”

The rates for single family are being reflected in a five-year plan.

For multi-family customers, which includes duplexes and apartments, the water rates will take effect Oct. 1, 2022 and sewer rates on Oct. 1, 2024.

For customers living outside city limits, the rates will be 1.5 greater than city rates and it will take affect Oct. 1.

Councilmember Rene Garcia said he likes what he sees and feels comfortable with it. “We worked hard to come out with something fair, equitable and reasonable,” he said.

De la Rosa said the bottom line is that people will be paying based on consumption, adding the more they will use, the more they will pay.

No action was taken as three readings are required to approve an ordinance.

Under the proposed water and waste water rates, a residential customer using 2,000 gallons of combined water and sewer a month pays nearly $50 in FY 21 and it will be about the same in FYs 22 and 23.

