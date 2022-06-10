SBCISD discusses employee pay increase

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

During San Benito CISD’s last budget workshop on May 26, board members invited Jennifer Barton from TASB (Texas Association of School Boards) to discuss employee pay and how to remain competitive in the market.

In theory, Barton said, there is a correlation between pay and staffing.

“We tell districts usually where they’re going to find the money for pay raises is probably in personnel because 80 to 85 percent of your budget is in personnel,” Barton said. “Essentially it is likely that your district will be looking at reducing staffing in order to find budget money for pay raises.”

Barton presented a breakdown of teachers in the district by experience level: of the total 673 teachers, 20 percent had one to five years of experience; 23 percent had six to 10 years; 21 percent possessed 11-15 years; 14 percent had 16 to 20 years; the rest had zero years or over 25 years.

This school year, the district hired 54 teachers, with 32 of them having 0 years of experience.

Regarding teacher pay, SBCISD was on par with the competitive market, especially at five years and beyond of experience, with the local market median being $53,115 and SBCISD’s pay for the same experience range of $53,848.

