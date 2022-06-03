County awarded state grant

Special to the NEWS

Cameron County will be enjoying the windfall from a grant awarded by the state.

During last Thursday’s meeting, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $4.8 million dollars in grants funding 17 motorized and non-motorized recreational trail-related projects across the state.

In Cameron County, the Cameron County Parks and Recreation Department received a $200,000 grant for the Olmito Park Nature Trail Phase 1 project. The project includes construction of a .5-mile granite trail with benches, a trailhead and signage.

One million dollars of the amount allocated came directly from state Sporting Good Sales Tax funds dedicated to the Recreational Trails Program through a rider passed by the 82nd Legislature. The rider increased the total amount of funded projects this year.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!