Biggest little rodeo in Texas: Cameron County livestock show slated for the weekend

By Alan Ramirez

Special to the NEWS

This year’s Cameron County Fair and Livestock Show is slated for a Valentine’s Day weekend. Cattle judging won’t begin till Valentine’s Day; however, locals can start their rodeo weekend early by attending the Heart of America Carnival on Thursday, February 13 at 6 p.m. The carnival will open its gates to the public, allowing for some great sight-seeing and photo opportunities.

On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, the Rodeo will kick off the livestock show as early as 9 a.m. when local schools such as Los Fresnos, Rio Hondo, San Benito, and others will be showcasing their cattle, steers, lambs, and goats. Additionally, many may catch the Home Show, where judges will be assessing arts & crafts followed by the opening of the Home Show exhibit at noon.

After 5 p.m., the activity area will open, where locals can catch a ride at the carnival and a chance to see the one-man show Western Roping Pro, Loop Rawlins. In addition, there will be a Banana Derby show all weekend after 5 p.m as well. Visitors can listen to some catchy tunes after 6 p.m., followed by the PRCA Rodeo, which will begin at 7 p.m.

The Rodeo will include: Professional Bullfighters Competition, a Calf Scramble for grades 6th through 8th, and Mutton Bustin’ for ages 4 through 7. The show will continue with the Spazmatics and come to an end with a stunning firework display.

On Saturday, the judging will continue bright and early at 8:30 a.m., as judges will be evaluating market hogs. The Los Fresnos Rodeo Parade will begin at 9:30 followed by the judging of baked goods.

At 1 p.m., the activity area will open with music provided by many local artists such as From the 956, Chris Rivera Band, Solitaire, Risueno, Texas Two Lane, Jacob Thomas Pena, and Joe Nichols.

The final day will be Sunday the 16th, where rabbits will be judged first thing at 9 a.m. The Activity Area will open at noon, and there will be a Banana Derby show and live music from the Bluegrass Band Roundup. The scholarship awards will start at 2 p.m. along with the final Livestock Judging Contest Awards. There will be a final Rodeo at 3 p.m., the Heart of America Carnival closes at 7 p.m., and the Activity area closes at 9 p.m.

For further information on the Los Fresnos Rodeo & Concert, you can contact 1-855-LFrodeo (537-6336) or visit their website at www.lfrodeo.com where you may view the official schedule and purchase tickets online. You can also buy tickets at the City of Los Fresnos, Los Fresnos Police Department, Boot Jack Stores, and the Stitch Gallery in Harlingen.