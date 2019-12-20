Report on inmate’s death released

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

A custodial death report was released by the Office of the Attorney General of Texas last Friday, detailing the charges faced and events leading up to Ernesto Alonzo Gonzalez’s suicide in the custody of the San Benito Police Dept.

According to a press release from the City of San Benito released three days after the incident, Gonzalez, 34, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 23 at 2:30 a.m.

The custodial report states that Gonzalez was arrested for theft of under $2,500 with two previous convictions at 4:28 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Gonzales awaited arraignment on his charges while being held alone at a jail cell at the SBPD, the report continues.

The summary continues: at 2:55 a.m., Officer Manuel Cisneros entered the jail area for a bathroom break and to conduct a jail check when he noticed, as he passed by Gonzalez’s cell, that Gonzalez had wrapped his shirt around his neck and was hanging from a rail.

Officer Cisneros immediately informed the Patrol Supervisor. Both Cisneros and Officer Jose Benavides, who arrived to assist, cut the shirt and moved Gonzalez to the ground. Officer Cisneros described Gonzales as “limp and cold to the touch.”

Editor’s note: This article has been edited for length. To read the full story, click here or make sure to grab a copy of the Dec. 20-26, 2019 issue of the NEWS.

