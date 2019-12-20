Three Trustees, Carman Vouch for Vargas

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

A day before a visiting judge ruled against Michael A. Vargas, president of the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees, several of his fellow board trustees and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman filed affidavits supporting the character of the now temporarily suspended board member.

In his notarized statement, Carman goes even further to claim that it is inappropriate for a judge to appoint a replacement board member to the SBCISD Board of Trustees.

“Under Texas Education Code 11.060, the elected officials who represent all of the voting citizens of SBCISD have the right to appoint a replacement Trustee and not a judge acting on a petition signed by four SBCISD community members,” Carman’s affidavit statement reads.

Board members Victor Eloy Rosas, Vice-President Orlando Lopez, and board secretary Juanita (Janie) Silva, members who usually support Vargas in the board’s majority, also filed affidavit statements vouching for Vargas.

Board member Angel Mendez said Carman or the other board members who wrote affidavits should not be taking sides on this matter.

