Press Release: Michael Vargas Resigns

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Thursday, December 19, 2019
Board to accept Place 1 Trustee’s resignation
SAN BENITO, TX – The San Benito CISD Board of Trustees will meet to discuss and accept the official resignation of Place 1 Trustee and current Board President Michael A. Vargas during a special meeting slated for Monday, December 23, 2019, at 6:00 PM.
Section 11.060 of the Texas Education Code authorizes the remaining trustees to fill the vacancy by appointment. Therefore, during the special meeting, Trustees may consider and appoint a replacement.
“We must focus on the success of our students. Our main priority is and will always be to produce graduates that are lifelong learners,” explains Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman.
Regardless of the public challenges it faces, San Benito Schools continues to foster its mandate to become the Gold Standard in all areas of public education. The District will proudly usher its students to new possibilities and successes by improving existing infrastructures and investing in new ones – such as our indoor sports facility, aquatics center, and state-of-the-art performing arts center.
Finally… He was given opportunity to resign. On the chance of prob getting recommendation letters most likely…..UNLIKE THE PAID EMPLOYEES .. that were unjustly ousted or force to leave .with out due process.
Please never again should this man be allowed to serve in anything important. . That deals with people’s lives.
I’d like to thank Mr Vargas for his great work and dedication to the SBCISD. I’m certain going forward is the BEST thing for all involved. As we end 2019, I’d like to say MERRY CHRISTMAS to ALL. May you spend the next few days with your loved ones and APPRECIATE loving relationship with one another. Looking FORWARD to 2020 and EXPECTING the BEST from our Students Teachers & Parents, YOU ARE WHAT MAKES THIS CITY GREAT.