Press Release: Michael Vargas Resigns

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, December 19, 2019

Board to accept Place 1 Trustee’s resignation

SAN BENITO, TX – The San Benito CISD Board of Trustees will meet to discuss and accept the official resignation of Place 1 Trustee and current Board President Michael A. Vargas during a special meeting slated for Monday, December 23, 2019, at 6:00 PM.

Section 11.060 of the Texas Education Code authorizes the remaining trustees to fill the vacancy by appointment. Therefore, during the special meeting, Trustees may consider and appoint a replacement.

“We must focus on the success of our students. Our main priority is and will always be to produce graduates that are lifelong learners,” explains Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman.

Regardless of the public challenges it faces, San Benito Schools continues to foster its mandate to become the Gold Standard in all areas of public education. The District will proudly usher its students to new possibilities and successes by improving existing infrastructures and investing in new ones – such as our indoor sports facility, aquatics center, and state-of-the-art performing arts center.