Fonseca to receive 100k giveaway prize

“Diesel Dave” Kiley, one of the stars of the popular Discovery Channel show, “Diesel Brothers,” posted a video on Facebook in which he awarded San Benito resident Abel Fonseca $100,000.

The video, which was posted on Saturday, January 20th, which now has nearly 200,000 views and over 4,000 shares, begins with Kiley checking up on the status of Fonseca’s order. Fonseca had previously ordered a t-shirt from the Diesel Brothers’ website.

“Is a T-shirt all you ordered?” Kiley asks. Fonseca tells him he doesn’t really remember and that he is currently in Houston receiving treatment for leukemia.

As previously reported back in Sept. 2018, Fonseca was first diagnosed with the disease in July, ’18. A few months later, in Sept. Mayor Ben Gomez and the City Commission commemorated Sept. 14 as Abel Fonseca II Day. In that report, Fonseca said he was awaiting a bone marrow transplant match, but in the video he told Kiley he had since found a match and will be receiving the transplant on Feb. 15.

At that point in the video, Kiley is visibly stunned as they discuss Fonseca’s cancer treatment. Kiley then informs Fonseca that he is the lucky winner of the $100,000 giveaway prize. He explains that when Fonseca ordered the shirt, he was automatically entered for the chance to win the prize.

Fonseca was taken aback, and his voice begins to falter as he voices his disbelief.

“I was the lucky winner? Are you serious, my man?” he managed to say.

