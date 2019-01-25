Board of trustees picks Andrea Cruz as new assistant superintendent

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

In a regular board meeting held on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at Veterans Memorial Academy, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District selected a new assistant superintendent in charge of human resources, who will replace Dr. Kevin Phillips, who resigned in December.

After a closed session, the school board unanimously agreed to appoint Dr. Andrea Cruz, who worked before at Region One as director of educator preparation programs and Mercedes Independent School District, as executive director of human resources.

Superintendent Nate Carman said 20 people applied for the position and three were actually interviewed for the job. Cruz, who lives in Harlingen, said she has 24 years of working in education.

