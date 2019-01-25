Health insurance may increase for school district employees with families

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

More employees and a deficit to fund family dependents may lead the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District to increase the rates of its health insurance program.

The school board heard the news during a presentation given by Yvonne Ortegon, a representative of United Healthcare, the company that manages the district’s health insurance program.

Ortegon said the reason there was a shortfall on funding is due to dependents’ claims which recently rose dramatically.

However, district officials said they may still get competitive rates because claims overall decreased.

In previous conversations with Ortegon, SBCISD Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Hilda G. Rendon told the school board they agreed that the family plan needs to be adjusted.

“I think at the time we discuss it was a little over $300 additional,” Rendon said at the board meeting Jan. 15. “That premium needs to be adjusted. That’s what it was causing the shortfall.”

