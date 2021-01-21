SBCISD elementary student completes Blanket Donation Drive

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, seven-year-old, Victor Gonzalez III, completed his blanket donation drive at the San Benito Food Pantry.

Gonzalez III, a first-grade student at Ed Downs Fine Arts Academy, formulated the idea of donating blankets to the elderly.

“I heard on the news that the elderly needed blankets to stay warm for the winter,” Gonzalez III, said.

The blanket drive itself spanned a period of three weeks. Their initial goal was to collect, then donate, at least 100 blankets. However, they surpassed that goal. According to Forest Walker, President of San Benito Food Pantry, one of the largest donations came from Fun-N-Sun RV Resort with a donation of about 100 blankets. The blankets will be going to those in need.

“He asked us, he wanted our support and we did. Anything that will help the community he’s going to have our support 150 percent and then we reached out to some of the local businesses and family and friends and it just started,” said Marisela Gonzalez, Victor Gonzalez’s mother.

According to Victor Gonzalez Jr., Bass Pro Shop, Old Navy in Brownsville, Walmart in San Benito and Harlingen, Gillman Honda among others all helped to put the drive together.

“It was community effort—friends, family, coworkers—we were able to make this a success,” Gonzalez Jr. said. “It wasn’t just us; it was the whole community that actually came together.”

