Vaccines rolling out across county

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Starting Jan.11, large COVID-19 vaccination hubs opened across Texas, including in Cameron County.

On Thursday Jan. 21, a vaccination clinic will be held at the Los Fresnos Fire Department, located at 100 Rodeo Drive, for people 65 or older only. A second clinic will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 22 also at the Los Fresnos Fire Department for people 65 or older and 18 or older with at least one of the listed chronic medical conditions. According to a press release by Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., Thursday’s clinic will be held starting at 6 a.m. and participants must be in line no later than 12 p.m. for the opportunity to receive the dose. Friday’s vaccination clinic will be on a first come, first serve basis and begins at 6 a.m.

According to Treveño’s release, Cameron County Public Health has partnered with school districts in Cameron County to administer vaccines. According to a Facebook post by Cameron County Public Health, on Friday, Jan. 15, over 2,300 people were vaccinated at Brownsville Sports Park with help from volunteer nursing staff from Brownsville ISD, IDEA Public Schools, and UTHealth School of Public Health.

Vouchers for Thursday’s vaccination clinic were available for pick-up on Wednesday at four Cameron County Precinct Warehouses, Commissioner Precinct 1 and Commissioner Precinct 2 in Brownsville, Commissioner Precinct 3 in San Benito, and Commissioner Precinct 4 in La Feria.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the City of South Padre Island issued a limited number of vaccination vouchers for Thursday’s clinic.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services (TXDSHS), the vaccine is available to front-line healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities, and people over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that increases their risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Chronic medical conditions listed include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, solid organ transplant, obesity and severe obesity (BMI of 30kg/m2 or higher), pregnancy, sickle cell disease, and Type 2 diabetes mellitus, according to the TXDSHS.

The TXDSHS notes that individuals must sign up or check the vaccine provider’s instructions for scheduling. However, vaccine hubs may have long waiting lists. There are two places to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, at large vaccination hubs or at local vaccine providers, like pharmacies. To check the availability of vaccines, the TXDSHS, has an interactive map on its website (https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx) that marks locations where vaccines are available.

Before taking the vaccine from a Cameron County Public Health COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, two forms must be completed: the COVID-19 Vaccination Consent Form and the Disaster Information Retention Consent Form. The forms can be found on Cameron County Public Health’s website (https://www.cameroncounty.us/publichealth/).

