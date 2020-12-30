Elections End: Guerra becomes new Mayor of San Benito

By LOUIE DIAZ

Ricardo Guerra won San Benito’s mayoral race as runoff elections for San Benito and Rio Hondo conclude.

“I’d like to thank everyone who came out and voted for me, and I will do my best to represent the whole people, the city, San Benito first,” said Guerra in a video on Facebook. “Thank you very much, and we’ll move forward.”

In San Benito’s race for mayor, Guerra received 1,063 votes to win the election. His opponent, Celeste Sanchez earned 766 votes. Guerra won with about 58% of the vote, while Sanchez received 42%. All votes are unofficial until canvassed.

Sanchez plans to continue working with Guerra after her defeat.

“He and I have talked and I said ‘If I win, Rick, you will have an open door with me’ and I said, ‘I hope I have the same with you’ and he said ‘yes, absolutely. We plan to continue the dialogue,’” Sanchez told KRGV News.

