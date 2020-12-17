A Good Run: ’Hounds end season with loss against Mission

By HOMAR

HERNANDEZ

Special to the NEWS

The San Benito Greyhound Varsity Football Team fell to the Mission Eagles, 27-18, last Friday, in Mission, knocking San Benito out of the playoffs during the first round of postseason play.

The Greyhounds started the first quarter looking to put up some points to put pressure on Mission. The Greyhounds strung together a good couple of plays for a first down. With nine minutes left to play in the first quarter, quarterback Eliajah Hernandez fumbled the ball which was recovered by Mission on their opening drive.

Mission quarterback, Jeremy Duran, sneaked his way into the end zone for six points. The touchdown was followed by a good point after kick. The score was 7-0 with two minutes left to play in the first quarter.

The next play, senior defensive back, Leo Fuentes returned the ball all the way to the end zone for a touchdown. The Greyhounds bounced back from their previous mistake and tied the game back up. The score was 7-7 with two minutes left to play in the first quarter.

The Eagles put themselves back into the lead in the second quarter. Duran found his wide receiver Jose Cortez for a complete pass. Cortez was pushed out of bounds at the one-yard line. Duran made another sneak attempt and scored a second touchdown. The Eagles were winning up 14-7 going into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Eagles extended their lead 20-7. The Mission Eagles were able to get the ball down to the goal line. At the goal line, number 22, Andrew Maldonado, was able to rush the ball into the end zone for his first touchdown of the night and the third Eagles’ touchdown.

During the next possession, ’Hound kicker Yahir Reyes launched a successful field goal, making the game 10-20. The ’Hounds were able to string a couple of good plays together but couldn’t find the end zone.

