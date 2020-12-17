CRABs donates $7,445 to pantry

NEWS Staff Report

The Fun-N-Sun Conservative Retired Adult Bikers (CRABs) motorcycle club donated $7,445 to the San Benito Food Pantry on Monday Dec. 14.

This is the 10th annual CRABs’ donation to the Food Pantry. The food drive was started by club member, Tom Whitmore and his wife, Carol.

“In the past 10 years, our club has donated between $50,000 to $60,000 to the food pantry,” Whitmore said. “Not to count the thousands and thousands of cans and boxed items also.”

According to Hedin, this year’s drive saw more money collected than ever before despite there only being half of the residents at the Fun-N-Sun.

