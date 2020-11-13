School hosts Veterans Parade

By JONATHAN LEIJA

At 9 a.m. sharp this past Veterans Day, Oscar De La Fuente Elementary, located just off Sam Houston Blvd., spearheaded one of a number of COVID-safe events to honor local veterans on their special day. For this particular campus, that event was a drive-by parade.

Interim principal Rey Saldana who also serves as Director of Student Services for the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District said, “We’re here to celebrate and honor those men and women who have served in all of our military branches, for all the sacrifices they have endured to ensure democracy. Our students and our community do not forget that they are the reason we have our freedom and are able to live the way we live in America. A lot of men and women deployed to serve their country, but a lot of them did not come back.”

“This is a way that we as a community and district can show our appreciation for the time they have unselfishly given for us. We are here celebrating the ones that were able to make it back, but we do not forget the fallen, which is why we celebrate on Memorial Day as well. We appreciate what they have done, and we appreciate our freedom, this is just a thank you to all our veterans,” said Saldana.

Saldana stated, “With the pandemic numbers rising the way they have been as of late, we understand the severity of the situation, so we wanted to make sure that we did this in the safest way possible. We would normally have this indoors, but we opted for a drive-by parade while still practicing social distancing.”

But by our Veterans coming out here to be honored, it sends a positive message to our world, country and community. We need as many positive messages as we can get, in these times. I believe at home and the early stages of a child’s mind is where it all begins,” Saldana continued.

