San Benito appoints new police chief

Special to the NEWS

At a special meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5, the San Benito City Commission appointed Mario Perea as the City’s new Chief of Police.

Perea, who had been the Assistant Chief of Police since March, takes over for Fred Bell, who had been splitting his time as both Interim Chief of Police and Assistant City Manager.San Benito City Manager Manuel De La Rosa made the recommendation to appoint Perea to the Commission in accordance with Texas Local Government Code Chapter 143, and after discussions with

the San Benito Police Employee Association. He ultimately decided to make the recommendation at this time so that Interim Chief Bell could return to his role as Assistant City Manager.

“Being named Chief of Police for the City of San Benito is a great honor,” Perea said. “The police chief’s office comes with great responsibilities and I would like to thank the City Commission and City Administration for providing me with this opportunity to lead the department. I look forward to building a positive relationship with the community and working together to keep our community safe.”

