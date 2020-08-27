Salvador Salazar, 83, peacefully passed from this life August 18, 2020 in Harlingen, Texas.

He was born November 22, 1936 to the late Arturo Salazar and Guadalupe De la Garza in Matamoros, Tamps., Mexico.

After attending school in Matamoros, Salvador continued his education at Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service where he received a Type 1 Technician Certification. He went on to own and operate Salazar Refrigeration for 45 years until his retirement.

Salvador enjoyed spending time with his family. He was always quick with a joke to make people smile. Salvador was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arturo and Guadalupe and his siblings.

Left to treasure Salvador’s memory are his loving wife, Irma Yolanda Olivo Salazar; his children, Patricia (Hector) Rendon, Sylvia (Ruben) Rendon, Edna (Dr. Rene) Gutierrez, Martha Salazar, and Amalia Salazar; grandchildren, Hector Salvador (Gisel) Rendon, Homer (Karissa) Rendon, Steven (Ashley) Rendon, Veronica (Joe) Guzman, Kathryn (James) Monayao, Omar Gutierrez, Dr. Edgar Gutierrez, Vanessa Gutierrez; great-grandchildren, Tempe and Riley Rendon, Caleb and Evelyn Guzman, Endelyon Monayao; many dearly loved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Amparo Salazar.

The Salazar family thanks the staff of Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen for their compassionate care. A special thank you to the Kindred Hospice nurses for their kind attention.

A private graveside service will take place on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Mont Meta Memorial Park. You may view the service on Mont Meta Memorial Park Facebook. Click on” Posts” and search Salvador Salazar.

In lieu of floral tributes, the Salazar family requests that monetary donations be made in Salvador’s memory to St. Benedict Catholic Church, 351 S. Bowie St., San Benito, TX 78586.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX 78586 956-361-9192, www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com.