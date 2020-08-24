María Natividad Meza, peacefully passed from this life on August 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. María was born in La Paloma, Texas to Guillermo Cruz and Dominga Ramírez Cruz on March 21, 1936.

She loved to crochet, to do word search puzzles, and to work in her garden and was a faithful member of St. Helen’s Catholic Church in Rio Hondo.

Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Meza, Sr., and her daughter, Mercedes Meza.

Left to treasure her memory are her sons, Manuel (Rosalinda) Meza, Jr.; Guadalupe Santos Meza, Domingo Meza, and daughter, Melida (Sergio) Palacios; grandchildren, Jennifer Marie McCray, Jacklyn Nicole Meza, Jessica Lee Meza, Melina Jean Perez, Manuel Meza III, Elizabeth Justine Pérez, D’Angelina Meza Clay; great-grandchildren, Yvanna A. Bryant, Taliyah L. Donnell, Dalaysia Green, Rylan J. Donnell, Makyiah McCray, Valentina McCray, and Jawan McCray, Jr.

Special thanks to Kindred Hospice, Jessica Longoria and Amanda Gutiérrez from WellMed, and to Tío Willie for numerous breakfast tacos, Tía Nena and Brenda for the numerous dinners, and to everyone who prayed for Maria Natividad and the Meza family. Also, to all family and friends who came to visit her during her last days.

Memorial services for María will be held at a later date.

Floral tributes may be sent to 6106 Shelburne Street, Humble, TX 77396.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586. 956-361-9192 • www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com.