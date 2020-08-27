Cameron County ranks 5th in COVID deaths

STAFF REPORT

Cameron County ranks 5th in the state for COVID-19 deaths, according to Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo, who spoke on the county’s COVID-19 situation at a press conference on Aug. 24.

“That has either happened because our population has health problems, because of our demographics, because of poverty, because of access to health care, or we just had a whole lot of infections,” Castillo said.

ICU beds at Valley Baptist Medical Center Brownsville are at 150 percent capacity, according to the hospital’s CEO, Leslie Bingham. Brownsville has the most cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 11,300 cases total, with around 3500 active cases and 222 deaths.

With flu season approaching, Castillo advocated for parents to vaccinate their children once the flu vaccine became available, to prevent a condition called “multi-system inflammatory syndrome” in the event that a child contracts the flu and COVID-19.

As of press time, Cameron County has reported 20,335 COVID-19 cases, with 13,444 recovering and 536 dying from the disease. A total of 114,273 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Cameron County.

COVID-19 testing has started in Port Isabel, at the Port Isabel Cultural Events Center, running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 30. COVID-19 testing is also available at Brownsville Sports Park until Aug. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.