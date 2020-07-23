State of sports: UIL releases athletic schedules

By DAVID LOPEZ

After several weeks of will they or won’t they, football, volleyball, tennis, and cross country practices and games are slated to begin in August and September.

For 1A-4A school districts, volleyball and football practices can begin August 3, with their first games on August 10 and August 27, respectively. Cross country and tennis games begin on August 17, with no set day for practices.

Schools in 5A-6A athletic conferences start practices and games in September. The first day of games for tennis and cross country is September 7; for volleyball, it is Sept. 14; and for football, it is Sept. 24.

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced the dates on Tuesday, July 21, after meeting on Monday, July 20, to discuss fall sports for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Whether or not school districts will be able to adhere to the new calendar is up in the air.

Last Tuesday, Cameron County Health Authority and Judge Eddie Treviño issued an order delaying in-person instruction until September 8, which included athletics, due to rising COVID-19 cases in the lower Valley.

“Extracurricular sports and activities shall not take place until school systems re-open for on-campus instruction,” read the order.

This poses a problem for SBCISD athletics, as the school district released a timeline Tuesday extending remote instruction until October 21, in accordance with the Texas state government’s order allowing schools to begin online-only instruction for up to the first eight weeks of the school year.

“We are currently waiting on any updated information from our county,” said San Benito’s athletic director and head football coach, Dan Gomez. “Yes we want our seniors to have an enjoyable high school experience but the health of every human being is number one on our list of Greyhound priorities.”

