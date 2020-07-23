More cemetery issues: Resident denied burial in paid plot

By DAVID LOPEZ
editor@sbnewspaper.com
Jesse Garcia’s father, Jesus Garcia, passed away two Saturdays ago, unfortunately. His family was prepared to bury the elder Garcia in the old cemetery, where they say he purchased a plot in 2015.
Sadly, he claims the City of San Benito has not allowed the burial and, to this day, has not buried his father.
“They gave me a copy of the ordinance and said they do not want to dig up the old cemetery,” said Garcia.
Garcia said he spoke with the Park Director Ramon Rodriguez, Assistant City Manager Fred Bell, City Manager Manuel De La Rosa, and Mayor Ben Gomez.
“Instead of honoring my father’s contract with the city and his wishes to be laid to rest next to my mother, they have recommended we bury my father in the new part of the cemetery and they will give a spot next to him for my mother so we the family can pay for the exhuming and replacement of her body, which isn’t right,” Garcia wrote on his Facebook post detailing the occurrence, which had 290 shares on the site.
City Manager Manuel De La Rosa responded to the NEWS’ inquires via email, stating, “I have offered the family a burial plot in the San Benito Memorial ParkCemetery, adjacent to ‘El Nopal’, the City’s historic cemetery. The City has also offered an additional burial plot should the family decide to relocate their family member’s remains to the San Benito Memorial Park Cemetery.
De La Rosa continued by stating that that City closed the historic cemetery years ago after human remains were found multiple times by workers attempting to dig graves. He said this was due to the cemetery being over 100 years old and the lack of records detailing where plots were placed.
Editor’s note: This article has been edited for length. To read the full story, click here or make sure to grab a copy of the July 24-30, 2020 issue of the NEWS.
So they do not want to dick but they are willing to let him pay for the body to be exhumed. Isn’t that digging? What is the difference with moving 2 feet over to be buried next to his wife in the historical cemetery.? it seems if it remains were found why not they just re-bury them With the wife and husband then they haven’t even been moved.
Whoever made the rule that you can’t dig in historical cemetery should also pay for exhuming their mothers body. All of this was paid in advance.
Thank you..for posting the crooked crap that Que bonito…the resaca city does to it’s citizens .especially those that pay the friggin city..property taxes. . .etc..
San Benito sucks. I hope the new mayor Fixes the transas and the crooked BS.
All the misused millions of dollars that they have collected from long life Citizens only to f*””” them over even in death.
Pathetic town. Because it certainly is not a city.
This is plain and simple a breach of contract by the city of San Benito. They need to start by digging a grave next to the wife’s grave before making any decision. The next thing to happen would be if they find any remains next to her plot then the city should then relocate the remains to the new location and label it as decease unknown and end of story.
This is truly very sad to hear.
I pray the law is in this greaving family’s side.
Shame on the city manager when it’s obviously
(the plot) ready for his body to be put to rest.