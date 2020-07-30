More charges brought against contractor

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Oscar Hernandez, the owner of Vita Moderna, turned himself in to the Cameron County Precinct 4 authorities after they charged Hernandez with two counts of theft, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s office. Hernandez surrendered himself on July 13 and was given a $10,000 bond on each count but was released the same day, stated the Sheriff’s office.

According to media reports, Hernandez made bail, as authorities determine whether there is enough evidence to proceed with the judicial process.

Hernadez faces five counts of robbery in Hidalgo County, where he also awaits a grand jury decision which will determine whether or not the DA will pursue those charges against Hernandez. Meanwhile, Hernandez’s company remains in operation, now outside of Edinburg. His previous locations in Mission and San Benito have since closed.

Hernandez came under fire from residents in Hidalgo and Cameron counties for his alleged fraudulent practices, where he and his company are said to have promised clients affordable, luxury housing only to accept clients’ down payments, allegedly ranging from six to 10 thousand dollars, and never contacting them again.

Karina Montoya, an alleged victim of Hernandez’s company, said that many clients saw no labor or results years after signing contracts and paying money to the company. As of today, Montoya said, none of the other victims have received their money back and await notice of any court dates.

The City of San Benito issued a press release in early June that stated local police authorities were investigating 10 reported cases of fraud involving the Mission-area businessman.