Vargas’ Attorney: Absolutely Not Guilty

Although his client refused to perform a sobriety test when arrested, the lawyer representing Board of Trustees President Michael A. Vargas said he will plead not guilty at his arraignment.

A police report obtained by the News indicates that Vargas, 32, was found “sleeping behind the wheel of a black passenger vehicle,” around 2 a.m. July 5.

Dan Sanchez, a Harlingen lawyer representing Vargas, said on Tuesday the arraignment will probably take a while before the DA’s office even takes the case.

“It’s going to take several months I’m sure because the lab report has to come back,” Sanchez said. “It’s going to be a while.”

Sanchez said his client is not guilty of the alleged DWI charges that Harlingen police reported the day Vargas was arrested.

The incident occurred along the 1500 block of N. Ed Carey St. Apparently, someone called the police in reference to an alleged intoxicated driver.

The reporting officer made contact with Vargas, who displayed red bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to documents obtained from the Harlingen Police Department.

The arresting officer, according to the police report, later asked him whether he was willing to perform a standardized field sobriety test, but Vargas refused.

“The male subject was deemed operating a motor vehicle in a public place while intoxicated,” the officer wrote in his report.

“Absolutely not guilty,” Sanchez said when pressed what Vargas is going to plea. “He’s not guilty. He’s presumed innocent.”

