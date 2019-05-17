SBCISD considers allocating $20 million for Arts Center, Natatorium

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

At a building committee meeting on Tuesday, May 7, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District considered the allocation of $20 million for the proposed Performing Arts Center and Natatorium, two of three facilities slated to be built under a $40 million bond approved by voters last November.

SBCISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman said $20 million is for direct construction while $2 million will be for unforeseen events.

The measure was considered under an architect services agreement between the school district and Rofa Architects, the company selected to build the two facilities.

“(For) straight construction, we’re giving them a base of $20 million,” Carman said after the meeting. “Construction only, no design, no engineering, no improvements to the roads, just the construction of the facilities.”

The $2 million is for contingencies in case the board changes orders, or wants to add something, Carman said.

