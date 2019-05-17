«

May 17 2019

San Benito Chamber of Commerce welcomes new director

News

by Editor

By DAVID LOPEZ
editor@sbnewspaper.com

 

MEGAN M. TREVIÑO

Upon her arrival as the new Director for the San Benito Chamber of Commerce, Megan M. Treviño impressed members with her extensive background despite her young age. At only 27-years-old, Treviño has already accumulated 3 college degrees and held two executive career positions.

She graduated Summa Cum Laude with her Bachelor’s of Business Administration at Sul Ross State University and attained her Masters of Business Administration from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi. She has a certificate of Social Media Management from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and is currently working on her Associate’s of Digital Media Design from Texas State Technical College.

Treviño’s post-graduate history includes working as Executive Assistant for the Uvalde Area Chamber of Commerce and as Account Executive for Viper’s Basketball, LLC. Her duties as Director for the San Benito Chamber of Commerce include growing membership for the Chamber and promoting and marketing those business members.

 

1 comment

  1. Carlos Ricardo Canas

    May 17, 2019 at 10:31 pm (UTC -5) Link to this comment

    Reply

    Welcome Ms. Trevino

