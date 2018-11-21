Breaking Bread: S.B. Housing Authority holds elderly luncheon

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

On Thursday November 23, a week before the Thanksgiving holiday Americans enjoy with turkey and family, the San Benito Housing Authority held its Annual Elderly Thanksgiving Luncheon, where housing residents were provided with a traditional Thanksgiving meal. This year’s event was bigger than past luncheons for including not only the Authority’s Palmville residents as usual but also Stone Village and Section 8 residents.

Cristela Munguia, a resident of Palmville for over 12 years, makes sure to attend the luncheon every single year. “It’s very tasty food, and we feel flattered because they treat us really well and we feel like queens because they are serving us,: she said. “This is a wonder and we should congratulate everybody who runs housing because thanks to them, we have this and we live like queens because they do so much for us.”

Serving food were volunteers from First Community Bank, SBCISD, and the Housing Authority’s Resident Advisory Board. Four Wal-Mart/Sam’s Club gift cards and two turkeys were raffled for those in attendance.

Subscribe here to get the full story and more, or grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks – Thank you!

Angelina Viktoria Garcia 2x4