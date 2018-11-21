«

»

Nov 21 2018

Print this Post

Breaking Bread: S.B. Housing Authority holds elderly luncheon

Categories:

News

by Editor

November 21, 2018

Housing residents are seen enjoying company and a delicious Thanksgiving meal. Bottom: Volunteers, including Norma Boland from First Community Bank and Housing Authority executive director Yvette Perez, prepare to serve food for residents.

By DAVID LOPEZ
Special to the NEWS

 

On Thursday November 23, a week before the Thanksgiving holiday Americans enjoy with turkey and family, the San Benito Housing Authority held its Annual Elderly Thanksgiving Luncheon, where housing residents were provided with a traditional Thanksgiving meal. This year’s event was bigger than past luncheons for including not only the Authority’s Palmville residents as usual but also Stone Village and Section 8 residents.
Cristela Munguia, a resident of Palmville for over 12 years, makes sure to attend the luncheon every single year. “It’s very tasty food, and we feel flattered because they treat us really well and we feel like queens because they are serving us,: she said. “This is a wonder and we should congratulate everybody who runs housing because thanks to them, we have this and we live like queens because they do so much for us.”
Serving food were volunteers from First Community Bank, SBCISD, and the Housing Authority’s Resident Advisory Board. Four Wal-Mart/Sam’s Club gift cards and two turkeys were raffled for those in attendance.

 

Subscribe here to get the full story and more, or grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks – Thank you!

 

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: https://www.sbnewspaper.com/2018/11/21/breaking-bread-s-b-housing-authority-holds-elderly-luncheon/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 