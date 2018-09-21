Clash at Veterans Memorial Academy sends 2 students to hospital

By Freddy Jimenez

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Following a physical interaction taken place at the ninth grade Veterans Memorial Academy on Wednesday, September 19, SBCISD reports two students were transported to a hospital for medical attention while 50 others faced suspension.

Videos circling around social media depict what is a large gathering of students in an outside setting cheering and yelling as unidentified students assault each other among the commotion. The video also shows at least one security guard holding some students back.

The News attempted to gain information on-sight on the day of the incident, but school administrators would not allow the press on campus.

According to a September 20 Valley Central report, parents contacted the news station concerned they weren’t made aware of the situation.

“We are supposed to get notified if our child is not showing up for school, but when they are in danger, nobody is notifying the parents saying, ‘Hey, this is going on,’” said an anonymous parent to Valley Central. “They want us to be sending the kids to school, supposedly it’s a great environment,” continued the parent. “I hear all these things are going on and nobody is calling me.”

The San Benito CISD released the following statement in response to the incident:

San Benito CISD officials and relevant law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident that took place at a secondary campus on Wednesday involving several students. San Benito CISD police department and the San Benito Police Department responded swiftly and appropriately to the incident, and SBCISD has taken the following measures:

Two (2) students were transported for medical attention

Fifty (50) students were suspended

SBCISD increased police personnel, security, and administrative assistance on-site

San Benito CISD will not tolerate this type of behavior, and any individual involved in this or any similar incident will face appropriate consequences as per school district policy, relevant laws and regulations, and the judicial system.

Details of the incident remain under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

More details will available as the story develops.

(Don’t forget to subscribe!)