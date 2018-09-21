Fonseca receives commemorative day

By Freddy Jimenez

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Bringing to light years of dedication to his community and especially the children of San Benito, the City Commission here, last week, recognized Abel Fonseca II.

Fonseca, who was born May 1, 1978 at the now defunct Dolly Vinsant Memorial Hospital in San Benito, attended San Benito High School before moving on to Texas A&M University in Kingsville for his undergraduate degree. After a life of studying, boxing, aiding the community, and now fighting against leukemia, Abel Fonseca received his own commemorative day, during the San Benito City Commission Meeting on Tuesday, September 11. It was during that meeting that San Benito Mayor Ben Gomez proclaimed September 14, 2018 as Abel Fonseca II Day…

