Charles “Buzz” Robinson Day scheduled for June 23

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The late Charles Robinson’s work will be celebrated this month at the San Benito Library during the sixth annual Charles “Buzz’ Robinson Day Celebration on June 23. Robinson, who died in 2012, wrote 33 books and had his first book published at the young age of 14. He also served as the San Benito News editor during his illustrious career.

The event will include excerpts readings from a few of Robinson’s books, as well as personal stories from people who knew Robinson.

According to accounts from past celebrations, most people described Robinson as a “walking encyclopedia” as he spent countless hours doing research for his plethora of historical books. He has written several books that deal with the American Old West, as well as the American Civil War and the Spanish conquest of Mexico. He has also written magazine articles on seafaring, sailing, hunting, guns, and antique automobiles. In 1993 he was awarded the T. R. Fehrenbach Book Award by the Texas Historical Commission.

His two best-known books are “The Men Who Wear the Star,” a history of the Texas Rangers, and “A Good Year to Die,” which chronicles the Sioux Indian war from its beginning in 1862 to the tragic surrender near the Canadian border in 1877.

Most of Robinson’s books will be on display and some will be for sale. Information on his books, which are now available on Kindle (Amazon), will be offered as well as assistance in finding more of Robinson’s work.