Leader of the pack: Rangerville teacher named President of statewide Teacher’s Association

Albert Mosqueda, a fourth-grade teacher at Rangerville Elementary School in San Benito CISD, took office June 1 as president-elect of the Texas Classroom Teacher’s Association.

Mosqueda was elected in February during the 2018 TCTA Annual Meeting in Austin. He will serve as president-elect and chair of the Communications/Public Relations Committee during the 2018-19 school year, before becoming TCTA’s statewide president in the 2019-20 school year. He will serve as immediate past president during the 2020-21 school year. Over the next three years, Mosqueda will help guide the association’s efforts as it works to enhance the teaching profession and provide a full array of services, including legislative advocacy, to its members.