May 31 2018

One dead after crash

News

by Editor

May 31, 2018

By Pete Banda
Managing Editor
editor@sbnewspaper.com
One person is dead and another suffered serious injuries after an early morning crash last weekend. According to a press release from Police Chief Michael Galvan, the accident happened off the 2100 block of North Oscar Williams rd. early Saturday morning when a car rolled over and leveled a light pole.
The driver, 40-year-old Nancy Benitez, was pronounced dead on arrival. The passenger, who was the husband of the driver, suffered severe injuries, but is expected to survive.

