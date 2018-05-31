One dead after crash

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

One person is dead and another suffered serious injuries after an early morning crash last weekend. According to a press release from Police Chief Michael Galvan, the accident happened off the 2100 block of North Oscar Williams rd. early Saturday morning when a car rolled over and leveled a light pole.

The driver, 40-year-old Nancy Benitez, was pronounced dead on arrival. The passenger, who was the husband of the driver, suffered severe injuries, but is expected to survive.