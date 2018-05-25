«

May 25 2018

Ramirez sets new national record

by Editor

May 25, 2018

 

San Benito High School senior and honor student Leann M. Ramirez participated in the USA Powerlifting Meet on May 19, 2018 and brought home the Gold, winning first place with a total of 1,119 pounds (507.5 kg).

429.9 lbs (195 kg) Squat

281 lbs (127.5 kg ) Bench Press

407.8 lbs (507.5 kg) Deadlift

Leann also set a new American Record Total for the Teen II Category which was previously 1,080 lbs (490 kg ) and Leann’s New Record is 1,119 lbs (507.5 kg).

Leann has also been selected as a USA World’s Team Member and will participate in the World Sub-Junior & Junior Powerlifting Championships on September 2-8, 2018 in South Africa. 

 

