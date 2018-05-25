17-year-old gunshot victim still in recovery

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

A 17-year-old San Benito native is still recovering in the hospital, where he is recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Alejandro Dominguez was dropped off at Valley Baptist Hospital at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Monday, according to police.

Cameron County Sherriff Omar Lucio noted that the shooting occurred outside the victim’s home down the 2500 block of Relin Circle, on the outskirts of San Benito. Police suspect 18-year-old Jaciel Cantu to be the shooter after witnesses say they saw Cantu load Dominguez into his car and drove off. Dominguez was eventually dropped off in front of the hospital where he went into surgery to remove the bullet from his chest.

Police say it is unclear how the two knew each other or what provoked the shooting, but they are urging anybody with information on Cantu’s whereabouts to call the Sherriff’s office.

Cantu is currently looking at a 2nd degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and could be facing up to 10 years in prison.

Lucio advised that Cantu should be considered dangerous and should not be approached without first notifying police.