SBCISD seeks to improve procurement process

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

Following public comment during Tuesday’s Regular Board Meeting, San Benito CISD board members heard from Director of Assessment Rudy Ramirez on the NWE MAP Growth assessment, a computerized test that measures student readiness based on both district and national standards.

Ramirez said students in grades 2-8 completed the assessment, but only 8th-grade students reached the 77th percentile in reading and 71st in science. Most grades scored below the 70th percentile; however, Ramirez said, these students meet the standard for reaching the next grade level.

The MAP assessment, he said, is not timed but most students take 45-55 minutes and teachers receive

results within 24 hours. As a student takes the test, if they answer a question correctly, the test increases in difficulty and likewise becomes simplified if students answer incorrectly.

The goal, he continued, is to increase performance so students meet and master the subject focus. In order to improve performance, Ramirez said their methods would include curriculum alignment, instructional coaching, professional learning communities and reinforcement of the Fundamental Five Initiative.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!