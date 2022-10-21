Early voting begins Monday

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

Early voting begins next Monday, Oct. 24, for the Nov. 8 elections which include congressional, state, and local races. The last day for early voting is Friday, Nov. 4.

The main early voting location for Cameron County is the Cameron County Courthouse Judicial Complex located at 954 E. Harrison St. in Brownsville. Hours are Monday Oct. 24 to Friday Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Monday Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

San Benito’s early voting location is the San Benito Community Building located at 210 E. Heywood. Its hours are the same as Cameron County’s (see above).

Port Isabel and South Padre Island’s early voting location is Port Isabel City Hall located at 305 E. Maxan Street with its hours, Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rio Hondo’s early voting location is the Rio Hondo Municipal Center located at 121 N. Arroyo Blvd with its hours the same as Port Isabel City Hall’s. (see above).

