Leo Club helps beautify Boys & Girls Club

For years, the Boys & Girls Club of San Benito has been one of the most prominent community supporters in the entire city.

Not only does the club provide countless services to the youth in the area, Club leaders are often at the forefront of community outreach services.

However, the Club was recently on the receiving end of a community service program when students with the San Benito High School (SBHS) Leo Club completed a beautification project outside the Club’s main building.

Led by Club President Mariah Perez and several advisors, the Club concluded nearly a month’s worth of planning this past weekend and finished with one of their best projects of the year.

“This particular project came about when our Leo Club leaders started communicating with the Boys & Girls Club to pinpoint where our efforts would be most useful,” said Leo Club advisor Stacey Gonzalez. “Our club president took the initiative to collect donations, recruit volunteers and plan the different phases of this project.”

The beautification of the outside Boys & Girls Club was divided into three phases: laying mulch for landscaping, installing plants and garden decorations for Halloween, and repainting the cement entrance way.

With help from the local Lions Club (the parent organization of the Leo Club) and a generous $150 donation from Home Depot, the students were able to get to work fairly quickly.

